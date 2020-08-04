Previous
Next
The Bridge Between by ghost13
38 / 365

The Bridge Between

At river crossing
The bridge between night and day
Remnants of the storm


The outskirts of Isaias passed through, causing power losses, downed trees and broken boats. One sailboat, mast cracked, hull torn open, apparently got stuck underneath this bridge for most to the morning. By the time I got in, they had cleared the vessel, removed the debris. All I got was this photo and a conversation with a drug dealer who was setting up his wares at the abutment, using a downed tree like a table selling lemonade on a corner. He was literally next to me, both of us discussing our individual choices of entertainment for the night. How much does one of those cameras cost, he asks. How much does a bag of heroin cost, I counter. Do you find yourself taking 50 photos to find one that works, he asks. Yeah...I suppose sometimes you do, working the photo between dof, clarity, tones, lighting, composition. And yet in the back of your mind, you're looking for what feels right to you, what you wanna convey about a particular moment, I answer. Do you find that one particular substance satisfies, or is there never an end to the chase of a feeling, I ask? I don't know...I used to take the stuff, all different kinds, but now I just sell, he says. You get the same people, looking for the same, but more. Guess like your photo, chasing the feeling, the moment that you can never get enough of, he responds.

In the end, we both agree, it was a nice storm as far as storms go. Its a nice sunset to end a crazy day. We part ways...night and day...
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very rustily good
August 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise