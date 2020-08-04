The Bridge Between

At river crossing

The bridge between night and day

Remnants of the storm





The outskirts of Isaias passed through, causing power losses, downed trees and broken boats. One sailboat, mast cracked, hull torn open, apparently got stuck underneath this bridge for most to the morning. By the time I got in, they had cleared the vessel, removed the debris. All I got was this photo and a conversation with a drug dealer who was setting up his wares at the abutment, using a downed tree like a table selling lemonade on a corner. He was literally next to me, both of us discussing our individual choices of entertainment for the night. How much does one of those cameras cost, he asks. How much does a bag of heroin cost, I counter. Do you find yourself taking 50 photos to find one that works, he asks. Yeah...I suppose sometimes you do, working the photo between dof, clarity, tones, lighting, composition. And yet in the back of your mind, you're looking for what feels right to you, what you wanna convey about a particular moment, I answer. Do you find that one particular substance satisfies, or is there never an end to the chase of a feeling, I ask? I don't know...I used to take the stuff, all different kinds, but now I just sell, he says. You get the same people, looking for the same, but more. Guess like your photo, chasing the feeling, the moment that you can never get enough of, he responds.



In the end, we both agree, it was a nice storm as far as storms go. Its a nice sunset to end a crazy day. We part ways...night and day...