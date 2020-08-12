Previous
Next
Summer Passes By by ghost13
46 / 365

Summer Passes By

Summer passes by
Like holding water in hand
Sun slips from our grasp


The Red Mill, Clinton, NJ.

Always wanted to capture this, but just never got a chance to until today. Thinking it would great in the winter. Will try to return
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Beautiful way to frame the old mill!
August 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise