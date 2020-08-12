Sign up
Summer Passes By
Summer passes by
Like holding water in hand
Sun slips from our grasp
The Red Mill, Clinton, NJ.
Always wanted to capture this, but just never got a chance to until today. Thinking it would great in the winter. Will try to return
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
196
photos
84
followers
88
following
Views 6
6
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
12th August 2020 12:47pm
Privacy
red
,
bridge
,
new jersey
,
river
,
nj
,
mill
,
clinton
,
raritan river
,
red mill
Julie Duncan
ace
Beautiful way to frame the old mill!
August 13th, 2020
