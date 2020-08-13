Sign up
47 / 365
Soft Light In Morning
Soft light in morning
Seagulls cry through drifting fog
Waves erase my path
Belmar Fishing Pier, Belmar, NJ.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
13th August 2020 5:47am
Tags
new jersey
,
water
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
sunrise
,
pier
,
nj
,
shore
,
belmar
Walks @ 7
ace
NJ is a land of so much diversity. This is exquisite. Fav.
August 13th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful- fav
August 13th, 2020
