Soft Light In Morning by ghost13
47 / 365

Soft Light In Morning

Soft light in morning
Seagulls cry through drifting fog
Waves erase my path


Belmar Fishing Pier, Belmar, NJ.

13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Walks @ 7 ace
NJ is a land of so much diversity. This is exquisite. Fav.
August 13th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful- fav
August 13th, 2020  
