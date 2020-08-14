Endless Sky

Summer clouds drifting

Waves of grass softly swaying

Lands of endless sky





Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, NJ.



The road took us further south today, into the Pine Barrens, to Smithville, a small, old fashioned town that has a section of antique shops nestled in the middle. The town rests near Leeds Point, where Mama Leeds once gave birth to a devilish child that legend says still haunts the forests nearby.



Jersey is made up mostly of forest, with some scattered farmlands and edged by over 50 beaches. There's really no where in the state you can go and see the true horizon uninterrupted, without something being in the way... either a tree, a building, a city...etc.



Except deep down south, where the thick, swampy Pine Barrens give way to wetlands, and the endless sea of grass that sways all the way to the Atlantic Ocean. Protected as a wildlife refuge, it's breathtaking to say the least.