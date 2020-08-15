The Spaces Between

To where few have tread

Space between life and old ghosts

The depth of silence





The Meadowlands, somewhere off the side of NJ Turnpike. An area few people adventure, and in truth, probably never pay attention to, other then fleeting glimpses through a train window. The Meadowlands is a large open wetlands, over 8000 acres, feed by the Hackensack and Passaic rivers. The land rests as a borderland between NJ and NYC, which, if you look closely,

you can see on the horizon.



Developed, redeveloped, and torn apart by "progress", most ideas and landmarks are unfinished or left abandoned. Which is probably a good thing, as it leaves the area open for wildlife. Must have counted over 20 egrets, and numerous varieties of water bird.