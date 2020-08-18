Previous
Feathers in the Wind by ghost13
Feathers in the Wind

Feathers in the wind
Light from fading summer sun
Sounds of joy echo
18th August 2020

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
