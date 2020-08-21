Previous
Roof Reflection by ghost13
55 / 365

Roof Reflection

Reflections of day
The quiet, vanishing light
Summer miles fade


Liked the way the roof of my car reflected the sunset.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Photo Details

