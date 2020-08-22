Previous
Everyday Fuel by ghost13
56 / 365

Everyday Fuel

Shadows stretch across
Another cup for the road
The everyday fuel
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
amyK ace
Nicely composed
August 23rd, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Indeed! Nice lighting and pov
August 23rd, 2020  
