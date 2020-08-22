Sign up
56 / 365
Everyday Fuel
Shadows stretch across
Another cup for the road
The everyday fuel
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
2
0
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
206
photos
88
followers
91
following
3
2
365
Tags
coffee
amyK
ace
Nicely composed
August 23rd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Indeed! Nice lighting and pov
August 23rd, 2020
