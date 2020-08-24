Previous
Into the Long Night by ghost13
58 / 365

Into the Long Night

Into the long night
Back to moments unraveled
Back to the hard road


Vacation over. Back to the grind of work.
Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
