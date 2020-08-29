Previous
Along Rainy Roads by ghost13
Along Rainy Roads

Tires hold the path
The sun nowhere to be found
Along rainy roads
Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Lin ace
Great pov!
August 29th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Nice to see what's on the other side of the dark tunnel.
August 29th, 2020  
