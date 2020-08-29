Sign up
Along Rainy Roads
Tires hold the path
The sun nowhere to be found
Along rainy roads
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Tags
road
,
tunnel
,
rain
,
underpass
Lin
ace
Great pov!
August 29th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Nice to see what's on the other side of the dark tunnel.
August 29th, 2020
