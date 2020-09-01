Previous
Evening Storm In Sky by ghost13
66 / 365

Evening Storm In Sky

Evening storm in sky
Waiting for the drops to fall
Whispers of the night
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
