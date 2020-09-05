Previous
Towards Summer Sun by ghost13
70 / 365

Towards Summer Sun

Towards summer sun
As it holds the last of day
Road catches the light
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Corinne ace
Love this ! Fav !
September 6th, 2020  
