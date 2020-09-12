Previous
The First Dance by ghost13
77 / 365

The First Dance

Endless smiles shine
First dance on the road ahead
A journey of love


A beautiful wedding for an amazing couple. Was a great time.
Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
☠northy ace
Beautiful!
September 14th, 2020  
