Dust Upon the Wind by ghost13
Dust Upon the Wind

Dust upon the wind
These roads through speckled windshield
Different shades of light
13th September 2020

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Corinne ace
Nice contrasts !
September 14th, 2020  
