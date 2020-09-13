Sign up
Dust Upon the Wind
Dust upon the wind
These roads through speckled windshield
Different shades of light
13th September 2020
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Tags
road
bridge
tunnel
dust
Corinne
ace
Nice contrasts !
September 14th, 2020
