Resilience

Battered and beaten

For what it has long endured

Quiet resilience





Recently, in New Jersey, the Turnpike Authority, which maintains the 2 largest highways in the state, decided to make it illegal to place or display an American Flag on any bridge crossings or on any part of the roadways. They simply claimed "it is too distracting".



It created an obvious uproar, which forced the governor to supersede the ruling, and allow Old Glory to be displayed in a respectable fashion along the roadways.



I'm glad to see the people speak up. But I ponder the symbolism of the flag. During the days and weeks after 911, the country was united like it had never been before. It wasn't about politics, wasn't about vengeance. It was people just trying to be kind, to be there for each other. And displaying the flag was a symbol of family, and of honoring those who lost their lives.



A year later, I remember stopping my car in a busy roadway, blocking traffic, cars honking, expletives flying. It was raining, muddy, the road full of grit and grime. And in the middle was an American flag, torn, beaten, ripped, and run over endlessly. You got to think, maybe they just didn't see it, too occupied by busy life. Or, they did see it, and didn't care.



So what does a flag represent? Not just to America, but to any country? Is it pride? Honor? The blood and lives of soldiers lost? The hardships of a nation of people? To some, a flag is a thing of beauty, of freedom. To others...a flag is a symbol of persecution, slavery, greed, genocide, a constant reminder of nightmares. And then there are those who believe there should be no symbolism. No flags, no statues. That they're merely just distractions, and bad memories. That we're better off without them.



For Old Glory, I like to think it's a reminder of resilience in the hardest of times. That no matter how hard you get knocked down, you stand up and keep going. That it's possible to stand together as humans, as family. But that there are times when you'll stand alone, and must carry on regardless. Don't need a flag or statue to tell me that. But sometimes it's good to be reminded.