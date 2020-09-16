Previous
Crossing In the Night by ghost13
81 / 365

Crossing In the Night

Of metal and ghosts
The last train rumbles slowly
Crossing in the night
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
I'm feeling a bit nervous...
September 17th, 2020  
*lynn ace
Cool shot. I'm in a photography group that won't allow posts taken on railroad tracks.
September 17th, 2020  
