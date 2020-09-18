Previous
Some Roads by ghost13
83 / 365

Some Roads

Some roads come and go
And seasons begin to change
Time waits for no one
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Lee ace
Great LL shot. VML the sky too
September 18th, 2020  
