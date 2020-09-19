Previous
Next
These Highways of Life by ghost13
84 / 365

These Highways of Life

These highways of life
A daily grind back and forth
Music box of stone


For some reason, this reminds me of the tiny metal music boxes, where you turn a crank, and little prongs ring after bouncing off of tiny dimples set in a metal tube.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise