That Which Shines Bright In the Night by ghost13
That Which Shines Bright In the Night

Down forgotten roads
That which shines bright in the night
Beauty overlooked
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
gloria jones ace
This night shot looks super on black...great composition.
September 22nd, 2020  
