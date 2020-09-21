Previous
The Long Haul of Night by ghost13
The Long Haul of Night

The long haul of night
Constant passage of road lines
Exits not taken
Corinne ace
nice night shot !
September 22nd, 2020  
Caterina ace
great light, beautiful composition. fav
September 22nd, 2020  
Sue ace
Really nice. Another visual story
September 22nd, 2020  
