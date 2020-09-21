Sign up
The Long Haul of Night
The long haul of night
Constant passage of road lines
Exits not taken
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
3
1
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Tags
road
,
night
,
truck
,
long
,
highway
,
haul
Corinne
ace
nice night shot !
September 22nd, 2020
Caterina
ace
great light, beautiful composition. fav
September 22nd, 2020
Sue
ace
Really nice. Another visual story
September 22nd, 2020
