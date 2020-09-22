Previous
Ramble by ghost13
87 / 365

Ramble

The first day of fall
Ramble over the old bridge
Soft, cool breeze follows
Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Kathy A ace
Lovely leading line and autumn tones
September 23rd, 2020  
