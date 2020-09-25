Sign up
90 / 365
A Flowing Roadway
A flowing roadway
Feet cold in the fall night air
Coffee on my mind
Large warehouse fire, with the only access being a long elevated driveway that became a small river due to water runoff from the fire department. Wet night
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Tags
road
water
Caterina
ace
Beautiful colors, reflection, composition. Atmosphere. Fav
September 26th, 2020
