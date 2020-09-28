Previous
Breath by ghost13
93 / 365

Breath

Pull over to rest
A deep breath of the fall air
Color of Autumn
28th September 2020

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
