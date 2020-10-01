Previous
Road of Falling Leaves by ghost13
Road of Falling Leaves

A ride though autumn
Last hints of warmth on the wind
Road of falling leaves
Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
