Some Roads Fade From View by ghost13
101 / 365

Some Roads Fade From View

Some roads fade from view
Leaving a breath of silence
Passage of time waits


A small tribute to the passing of Eddie Van Halen.... rest in peace
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed


