The Length of a Night by ghost13
102 / 365

The Length of a Night

The length of a night
Stretches beyond fading view
Whisper of fall breeze
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 8th, 2020  
