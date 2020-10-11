Previous
The Roads by ghost13
The Roads

There what lies beyond
That which we leave behind us
The roads in between
Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
jackie edwards ace
nice piercing light...
October 12th, 2020  
