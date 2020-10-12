Sign up
Morning of Storms
A morning of storms
Sweep away the last of night
Yet daylight is lost
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Beau
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Tags
road
rain
highway
storms
Annie D
great image - love the words too
October 13th, 2020
Simply Amanda
This is so cool! Love the sense of movement.
October 13th, 2020
