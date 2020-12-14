Sign up
This Darkness Traveled
This darkness traveled
Mapped by occasional light
The depth of silence
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Tags
road
,
night
,
dark
,
light
