Into Drifting Snow by ghost13
Into Drifting Snow

Hands tight on the wheel
Feel the tires slip and slide
Into drifting snow
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
