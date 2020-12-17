Previous
The Ice That Follows by ghost13
173 / 365

The Ice That Follows

The ice that follows
Heart heavy from passing days
Hold on regardless
17th December 2020

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super night shot, great pov, reflection
December 19th, 2020  
