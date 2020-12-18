Previous
The Oncoming Light by ghost13
The Oncoming Light

Through tunnels of gloom
A fresh view just at the end
The oncoming light
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
