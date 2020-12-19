Previous
Streets of a Small Town by ghost13
Streets of a small town
The way night seems to settle
Waiting for something
Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Corinne C ace
Perfect caption for your picture. So true with the masked gentleman waiting in the restaurant...
December 20th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
the peace of a small town... great street shot. I like the perspective, a lot.
December 20th, 2020  
Kathy ace
The man in the diner window seems to be waiting for customers. I'm feeling a little sad as I look at this.
December 20th, 2020  
