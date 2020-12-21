Previous
Cold Light of Dark by ghost13
Cold Light of Dark

Down these streets of old
Just another silhouette
In cold light of dark
Beau

ace
ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderfully Victorian in light and style. FAV!
December 22nd, 2020  
