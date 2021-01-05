Sign up
192 / 365
Slow Grind of the Night
Slow grind into night
Glow of day begins to fade
Ebb and flow of life
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
52% complete
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
4
187
188
189
5
190
191
192
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
5th January 2021 5:08pm
Tags
road
,
highway
