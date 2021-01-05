Previous
Slow Grind of the Night by ghost13
192 / 365

Slow Grind of the Night

Slow grind into night
Glow of day begins to fade
Ebb and flow of life
5th January 2021

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
