Down These Empty Streets by ghost13
Down These Empty Streets

Down these empty streets
Winter wind blows through my bones
Silence on my soul
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
gloria jones ace
Love the lighting, blue hue in this cool night shot
January 13th, 2021  
