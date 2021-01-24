Previous
Another Highway by ghost13
211 / 365

Another highway
Another road in the night
Slow passage of time
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
57% complete

