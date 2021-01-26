Sign up
213 / 365
A Quiet Rain Falls
A quiet rain falls
Night moves upon every drop
A long road ahead
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
1
0
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
368
photos
128
followers
106
following
58% complete
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
26th January 2021 7:20pm
Tags
road
,
night
,
bridge
,
rain
,
city
,
highway
PhylM-S
ace
Very cool shot - I'm right there in the car with you. Nicely done!
January 27th, 2021
