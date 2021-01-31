Previous
In Dark Beyond by ghost13
In Dark Beyond

Along Forest Road
Soft snow falls on feathered wing
Drifts in dark beyond
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Lin ace
Beautiful lighting and bokeh
February 1st, 2021  
