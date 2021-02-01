Previous
All That Is Quiet by ghost13
219 / 365

All That Is Quiet

All that is quiet
Here along these unplowed roads
A walk in the night
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
60% complete

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Super cool shot!
February 2nd, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great light :)
February 2nd, 2021  
summerfield ace
those cars are going to have a bit of a problem getting out tomorrow. aces!
February 2nd, 2021  
