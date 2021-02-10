Previous
Westward Across Night by ghost13
228 / 365

Westward Across Night

Westward across night
Chill of winter wind pushes
End of passing storm
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Photo Details

Geertje K. ace
You're the king of moody road-shots. And that's a good thing!
February 11th, 2021  
