Westward Across Night
Westward across night
Chill of winter wind pushes
End of passing storm
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Tags
road
,
night
,
highway
Geertje K.
ace
You're the king of moody road-shots. And that's a good thing!
February 11th, 2021
