Along Charcoal Roads by ghost13
229 / 365

Along Charcoal Roads

Along charcoal roads
Under graphite dusted skies
The darkening night
11th February 2021

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
62% complete

Photo Details

LManning (Laura)
Oooh, I love this one. Very eerie.
February 12th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg
Great capture of the red car lights yet, everything is dark and grey-is. Nice shot. Drive safe!
February 12th, 2021  
