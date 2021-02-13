Previous
Down the Mountain Pass by ghost13
231 / 365

Down the mountain pass
Into the valley below
Harshness of winter
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

☠northy ace
This totally just sucks me in!
February 14th, 2021  
