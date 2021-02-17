Previous
Where Road Meets the Sun by ghost13
235 / 365

Where Road Meets the Sun

Broken from shadows
And all the world left to bare
Where road meets the sun
17th February 2021

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful light and mackerel clouds
February 18th, 2021  
