235 / 365
Where Road Meets the Sun
Broken from shadows
And all the world left to bare
Where road meets the sun
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
1
1
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
391
photos
126
followers
106
following
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
17th February 2021 7:27am
Privacy
Public
Tags
road
,
sun
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
highway
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful light and mackerel clouds
February 18th, 2021
