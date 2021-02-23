Previous
The Crossing of Night by ghost13
The Crossing of Night

The crossing of night
Winter winds push concrete tides
Adrift in my thoughts
23rd February 2021

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Rob Z
And to think we try so hard to avoid overhead wires etc - you've made them into a fabulous feature. :)
February 24th, 2021  
