241 / 365
The Crossing of Night
The crossing of night
Winter winds push concrete tides
Adrift in my thoughts
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
23rd February 2021 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
night
,
tracks
,
train station
,
train
Rob Z
ace
And to think we try so hard to avoid overhead wires etc - you've made them into a fabulous feature. :)
February 24th, 2021
