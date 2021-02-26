Sign up
The Cold Winter Sun
The cold winter sun
A long road seeking refuge
The warmth of your arms
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
401
photos
127
followers
107
following
66% complete
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
26th February 2021 6:56am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
road
,
winter
,
field
,
sunrise
