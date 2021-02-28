Previous
An Abandoned Path by ghost13
An Abandoned Path

A abandoned path
Lost in the swaying of time
The soul left barren
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Sue ace
I love the sense of bleakness this portrays
February 28th, 2021  
