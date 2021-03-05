Previous
Rest in Blades of Swaying Grass by ghost13
Rest in Blades of Swaying Grass

Through barren landscapes
Rest in blades of swaying grass
Wind my companion
Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
