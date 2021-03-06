Sign up
Tapestry of Sky
Tapestry of sky
Painted hues, brushstroke of cloud
Rumble over tracks
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Tags
road
,
sky
,
street
,
clouds
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the contrast of the clouds with the wires.
March 7th, 2021
Lin
ace
What a beautiful sky
March 7th, 2021
