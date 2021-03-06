Previous
Tapestry of Sky by ghost13
Tapestry of Sky

Tapestry of sky
Painted hues, brushstroke of cloud
Rumble over tracks
Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the contrast of the clouds with the wires.
March 7th, 2021  
Lin ace
What a beautiful sky
March 7th, 2021  
