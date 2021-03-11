Previous
Obscured By the Mist by ghost13
257 / 365

Obscured by the mist
Foggy haze along the road
Can't see what's ahead
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
70% complete

View this month »

